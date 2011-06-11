10 Surprising Facts About Jenn Sterger, The Woman Brett Favre Sexted

Photo: Jennifer Sterger
Yesterday we interviewed Jenn Sterger, the former New York Jets sideline personality that quarterback Brett Favre once sexted.We learned some interesting things about the TV personality who turned a sexting scandal into a career.
If you don’t have time to read the full interview, here are some of the more interesting highlights.
Amidst her many hosting gigs, Sterger has been making time for General Assembly startup YouAre.TV in New York City.
'YouAre.TV came about because I was good friends with the guys over there,' she says. 'They brought me to the studio a couple of times because I love doing webcasts. I told them I'd help them beta test the software. It's been a lot of fun. I haven't really signed an agreement with them. I'm not necessarily working with them, it was just a project that I enjoyed working on. '
Sterger loves watching sports, but she's only good at one of them.
'The only sport I'm actually good at is bowling,' she says. I think it's because it's played in air conditioning, and I'm such a baby about that because I'm from Florida where it was 90 degrees year round.'
Sterger doesn't have any brothers, so she says her dad raised her like a boy. She loves sports and rooting for the underdog.
'I love cars, I love sports, football is my first love, baseball keeps me entertained until football rolls around again, I'm loving the NBA Finals right now, and like most of the country, I've become a Dallas fan.'
While Sterger has done some modelling, she doesn't aspire to be a model.
'modelling is the lowest thing on the totem poll,' she tells us. ' It's not something I enjoy doing anymore...I'm more of a flip-flops and Converse kind of girl.'
She's short, which is part of the reason she doesn't like modelling anymore.
'Plus, who ever heard of a 5'2 model, realistically?' Sterger says.
Sterger says there were a lot of tough things about the Brett Favre incident last fall. The hardest part was having to hide her true personality, which is actually pretty lewd.
'I think the thing that I had the most difficulty with in the fall was that I am a really goofy, ridiculous, inappropriate person,' she says. 'Having to be quiet and having to not have a voice killed me.'
'I enjoy interacting with people on the web and enjoy interacting with 'fans' or friends or followers, or whatever you call them. Not being able to do that for six months was brutal. It killed me.'
