10 Developments That Will Dramatically Change The Shape Of Sydney In The Next 10 Years

Sydney is getting a facelift.

From infrastructure to roads and transport and the arts, private investors and state and federal governments have pledged some big bucks that will give the state’s capital a renewed look and feel. The city, with its striking harbour and elegant, elongated central business district is already known for its good looks, and the current works in progress promise to build on that international reputation as a beautiful place to live and work.

NSW now has the fastest-growing economy of all the states, driven largely by a construction boom. This week it was revealed Sydney Council approved a record $2.8 billion in major developments during 2014.

We’ve pulled together ten of the biggest projects set to change the shape of Sydney to give you an idea of just how much is happening.

These projects are not without controversy, including the likes of James Packer’s casino and the North West Rail Link.

The George Street transformation and Westconnex transport development project have been tied up in political obfuscation for what seems like decades but are now finally underay.

Economic forecasters BIS Shrapnel say New South Wales is expected to see around $82 billion in non-resources civil construction work done over the next five years, compared to $52 billion for Queensland and $48 billion for Victoria.

Here they are, in no particular order.

Barangaroo What is it? Located on the western edge of Sydney's CBD, Barangaroo is set to become a spectacular waterfront precinct with civic and cultural attractions for recreational, residential, retail and commercial purposes. The site is expected to continue to evolve over the next 10 to 20 years, injecting more than $1.5 billion AUD into the NSW economy annually. When complete Barangaroo will accommodate over 23,000 workers and residents, in addition to hosting an estimated 33,000 visitors a day or 12 million a year. How much? $6 billion. When? The creation of Barangaroo is long term and with buildings and infrastructure expected to be complete by 2022. The Botanic Gardens What is it? The redevelopment of the gardens will include an $80 million, five-star, 150-room “Botanic Hotel”, a new ferry wharf, a Domain train station, a permanent “sound shell” for summer concerts, a plaza and a harbour viewing platform. How much? $130 million. When? The redevelopment will roll out in stages over 25 years from mid-2015 when the master plan is finalised. Westconnex What is it? WestConnex is the largest integrated transport and urban revitalisation project in Australia. The 33km motorway will link the M4 to the M5 via Sydney Airport and an integrated 13km tunnel. The project will bring a $20 billion economic benefit to the NSW economy. How much? $11-11.5 billion. When? WestConnex will be progressively opened to traffic as each stage is completed. The first stage is likely to be completed in 2015 but the final stage won't be due to open until 2023. George Street What is it? The George Street transformation is set to include a light rail system expected revolutionise the functionality of the city. Trams will run every 2 minutes during peak hour and make connections to buses and trains. The main George Street strip will be pedestrianised between Hunter and Bathurst streets and footpaths will be widened, making room for cycleways, cafés and restaurants with outdoor dining areas. It is hoped to also become the city's centre for public art. How much? $1.6 billion. When? The CBD and South East Light Rail project is due to be complete in 2019/2020. White Bay and Glebe Island What is it? White Bay is Sydney's second cruise terminal. This site is on a prime stretch of harbour curling around the Anzac Bridge on the south eastern side of the Balmain Peninsula, and spans over a mammoth 80 hectares of land - that's four times the size of Barangaroo. The major upgrades to the existing infrastructure in the area, including road and rail, aims to improve the capacity and performance of the port for the next 20 years. An urban regeneration of the area is also on the ticket and could include a redevelopment of the Fish Markets and the disused White Bay power station. How much? Estimates on the cost of this project are yet to be released. When? In 30 years time. The Art Gallery of New South Wales What is it? The project, known as Sydney Modern, is expected to double the size of the gallery current gallery and include a cultural plaza which will connect with the Domain and the Royal Botanic Gardens. An architect is is yet to be decided on to design the project, and details surrounding the master plans still remain confidential, although it is expected that the land to the east of Mrs Macquarie's Road could be used a part of the expansion plans. The new plan will accommodate an increase in visitation from 1.3 million per annum to 2 million by 2021, including an increase in student visits from 100,000 to 300,000. How much? $450 million. When? 2021. The International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour What is it? The ICC has been redeveloped with the intention of becoming the Asia Pacific’s premier integrated convention, exhibition and entertainment precinct. Designed to host three separated, self-sufficient, concurrent events as well as an 8,000 seat plenary, the centre spans over 35,000 sqm. The project has also focused on upgrading the surrounding public domain luxury headquarters hotel adjacent the centre which has 600+ rooms. How much? $1.1 billion. When? December 2016 North West Rail Link What is it? The North West Rail Link will be the first fully-automated rapid transit rail system in Australia, delivering eight new railway stations and 4,000 commuter car parking spaces to Sydney’s growing North West. The project includes construction of twin 15 km tunnels from Bella Vista to Epping – Australia’s longest rail tunnels. How much? $8.3 billion. When? The end of 2019. The Quarter Tower What is it? Part of the Quay Quarter redevelopment the AMP building on Bridge St is set to become the Quay Quarter Tower and will span over 43 storeys. Internation architectural firm 3XN has won a stage-two design competition to design the new building. Comprised of layered angular glass shapes which will predominately house office space, the structure will also incorporate an urban style public space and internal gardens. How much? $1 billion. When? Late 2020. 200 George Street What is it? The redevelopment of 200 George Street will create 38,500sqm of premium office space over 33 floors, which will boast views of Sydney Harbour. Designed to adhere with the innovation of the new laneway network on George Street the building's highly sustainable 6 Green Star design will also have a contemporary exterior clad with modern wooden shading elements. How much? $229 million. When? Mid-2016.

