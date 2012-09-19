10 Things That Used To Be Free

Photo: Flickr / Aranami

We love “free” stuff, whether it’s an autograph after a concert, a towel to wave during football games, or chocolates on a hotel pillow.Sure, we paid for the tickets and the hotel room, but nevertheless, the extras were “free” – and that feels good.



But in recent years, freebies from no-fee checking to in-flight meals have vanished.

So what types of goods and services now require that we pay a pretty penny? And what can we do to make sure we get these items as cheaply as possible? Here are some things to consider.

Source: Money Talks News

