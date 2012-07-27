10 Things That Drive Hiring Managers Insane

Photo: Flickr / jwordsmith

You might have said some pretty terrible things about particular hiring managers in the past, but in many cases, those in charge of HR duties are frustrated by the annoying antics of applicants in the dark.You might be qualified for the job, but your chances for getting it will be better if you avoid doing these 10 things hiring managers hate about you.



1. Thesaurus Overload

You can create a resume that sounds intelligent without using words bigger than you. Use the thesaurus for keyword inspiration and variations, but leave out the words that sound like you’re trying too hard.

2. Being Too Negative

Do ask about why the person who used to fill the position left the job, but don’t ask about the most common complaint about the job. That’s completely subjective anyway and makes a negative impression.

3. When You’re Pushy

Persistence is only a virtue if it’s not irritating, so hold back on the aggressive follow-ups. Getting in touch with the hiring manager excessively makes you seem desperate.

4. Not Managing Your Online Profile

How many times do they have to say it? Hiring managers will look up all of your online profiles, and yes, they will look through your pictures. Don’t be a disappointment and waste their time; clean up your online presence.

5. Sharing Too Much

If you need to pick up your kids every Wednesday at 5:30 on the dot, don’t mention it in the first interview. If you’re the right candidate, you can work out schedule nuances later. Don’t jump the gun and share too much about your personal life.

6. Making Sloppy Mistakes

You wouldn’t believe how often applicants make sloppy and obvious mistakes, like putting the incorrect company name on the cover letter and getting the title wrong for the job you’re after. Errors like these are turnoffs for hiring managers.

7. Feeling Too Comfortable

Even if the hiring manager appears to be around your age, do not treat her like she’s your pal. Friendly small talk is encouraged to break the ice and show some personality, but don’t compliment her complexion and ask for skincare tips.

8. Assuming You Have The Job

Certain questions give the impression that you think you already have the job, like asking where your desk would be located and how every minute of every day will be spent.

9. Exaggeration

There are plenty of ways applicants make themselves seem more perfect than they actually are. But total, obvious exaggeration, like saying you read through one book every day, is telling the hiring manager she’s too naive to pick out a lie.

10. TMI About Your Current Position

When you’re asked about the duties you have at your current job, do not describe your actions from the minute you get in until the minute you leave. Describing your fax-sending abilities does not sell your skills; giving examples of the way issues come up and how you deal with them does.

