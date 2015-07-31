Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to finish off your week.

1. The new Apple TV is reportedly coming in September. As well as a hardware redesign, it will apparently have a new app store.

2. Microsoft says more than 14 million people are already using Windows 10. The new OS launched on Wednesday.

3. Google has secretly launched a new version of Google Glass. The augmented-reality headset is now being aimed at businesses and industry use-cases.

4. Uber might be about to make a £640 million ($US1 billion) investment in India. It would bring its investment in the country on par with that in China, and help it reach 1 million daily rides by March 2016.

5. Facebook has built a full-sized prototype of its solar-powered internet-delivering drone. It has the wingspan of a Boeing 737 plane, and will be able to fly for 90 days straight.

6. NBCUniversal is reportedly poised to make big investments in BuzzFeed and Vox Media. According to Re/code, it is “close to a deal” that would invest £160 million ($US250 million) in BuzzFeed, valuing it at £960 million ($US1.5 billion).

7. LinkedIn beat analyst expectations in its quarterly earnings report. It reported year-on-year growth of 33%, prompting a spike in stock price in after-hours trading.

8. Amazon is giving the former “Top Gear” hosts £160 million ($US250 million) for an exclusive new show. Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond will create a program for Amazon Prime.

9. Google is challenging an attempt to make the “right to be forgotten” apply globally. A French regulator is trying to make the search giant apply the controversial right worldwide, Politico reports, but Google has asked it to withdraw its order.

10. David Cameron wants to ban porn sites without age restrictions. The British Prime Minister has reiterated his opposition to adult websites that do not keep out under-18s, Sky News reports.

