Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei down 1.99%. European markets are all trading lower and U.S. futures suggest a lower open. Now get ahead with 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now >

GDP data beat expectations and jobless claims also beat expectations.

Japanese industrial production was a big miss coming in at negative 0.3%. Expectations were for positive 1.1% growth over the August period.

China raised the down payment percentage again for the purchase of homes and apartments in the country in a effort to cool the country’s housing bubble. Now, first time apartment buyers will need a 30% downpayment to buy a property. Check out why Shanghai is the most obvious property bubble ever >

A photo of Kim Jong-un was published for the first time in North Korea, another step in him becoming North Korea’s next leader. It is the first time a confirmed picture has ever been released of Kim Jong-il’s youngest son. Check out all we know about Kim Jong-un >

Pakistan closed shipping lanes for NATO forces in Afghanistan in retaliation to the death of three Pakistani troops. The NATO attacks that killed the Pakistanis were conducted by helicopter in Pakistan, not the typical drone style operations. Here are the threats the U.S. Airforce is really worried about >

Germany’s unemployment rate fell to a low not seen since 1992. The rate is now 7.5%, and is a product of the country’s top exporters taking advantage of growth markets.

Spain lost its final AAA rating today as Moody’s downgraded the country to Aa1 today. The downgrade was over concerns the country would be unable to make cuts while economic growth remained low. Check out why Spain either has to leave the euro or crush its wages >

The cost for the bailout of Anglo Irish Bank could rise as high as €34.3 billion, according to Ireland’s Central Bank. Soaring costs could increase the country’s deficit to 32% of GDP. Check out how Ireland got into this bailout mess >

AIG finalised the sale of its Japanese division to the U.S.’ Prudential for $4.2 billion. The deal comes as the bank announces plans for the Treasury to sell off its stake in the company, over time.

