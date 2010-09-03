Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



World stocks are rising ahead of the US jobs report. Only Shanghai was flat, due to concerns about real estate and banks. US futures point to a slightly higher opening. See charts of last night’s action > And See 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Today >

The jobs report came in far better than expectations — adding 67K private sector jobs. Read analysis here >

The ISM non-manufacturing index comes out at 10 AM. Analysts predict a drop to 53.0 from 54.3. Follow the action at Money Game >

China’s largest real estate developer said sales doubled year-over-year in August, prompting overheating concerns. Investors also worried as four of the largest banks reported a rise in special-mention loans. See why the property bubble is far from over >

Romania’s PM will remove his economic and finance ministers after they engineered critical austerity measures. Other politicians who care about fiscal sustainability may take this as a warning. Learn why Europe is falling apart >

Petrobras announced plans for a $64.5 billion stock sale — one of the biggest ever. The Brazilian company will use new capital to fund offshore exploration and cover debts from the same. See why investors love Brazil >

Hurricane Earl is moving up the east coast, but winds have slowed from category 4 levels to category 2. But it will cling the coast and bring rain and wind to New York by Friday night. See the most expensive hurricanes ever >

BP warned it might not be able to pay oil spill claims if it is banned from new offshore permits. BP makes this threat as claims and fines look to exceed the $20 billion claims fund. See why BP needs access to the Gulf >

Miami International Airport was evacuated last night after a screener spotted something suspicious in a bag. The airport re-opened at 4 AM, in time for the holiday weekend. No word on what was in the bag. Check out Singapore’s awesome airport slide >

Israeli and Palestinian leaders meeting in DC yesterday agreed that a peace deal could be achieved within a year. Not surprisingly, experts have said the talks are overambitious and likely to fail.

BONUS: The Hills star Heidi Montag said she’s worried her nose will fall off after a series of beauty enhancing surgeries. “I don’t want my nose to fall off like Michael Jackson!” she said in an interview.

