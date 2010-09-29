Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Asian markets were mostly higher in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng up 1.22%. European shares are lower this morning and U.S. futures suggest a lower open. Now get ahead with 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now >

Grains like corn, wheat, and oats are all sliding this morning, with precious metals continuing their slow climb in value. Follow up to the minute markets coverage all day at Money Game >

Japanese business optimism increased in the month of September, indicating better than expected confidence about the country’s economic prospects. Long term concerns over the strength of Japan’s economy have increased, however.

The current diplomatic spat between Japan and China continues, with Japan insisting China comes to a resolution over four Japanese individuals being held for photographing a military site. China has resumed the shipment of rare earth metals to Japan, however. Here’s everything you need to know about the current conflict >

The British bank HSBC is not planning on moving from London to Hong Kong, according to the bank. The bank recently held its board meeting in Shanghai.

Massive, European-wide protests are planned today by workers groups upset over government cuts. 100,000 are expected in Brussels to protest directly at EU headquarters.

European economic confidence has made a surprise uptick to its highest levels since January 2008. Confidence is expected to ebb in early 2011 as the recovery slows down. Here’s the real reason Europe is doomed to crisis after crisis >

A terrorist plot to attack the UK, France, and Germany has been stopped by drone attacks on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The plan was for attacks similar to Mumbai in 2008, where 166 died as armed gunmen attacked civilians. Here are the threats the US Airforce is really worried about >

Ireland plans to add €5 billion to its bailout of Anglo Irish Bank on Thursday. A protester drove a cement truck with the phrase “Anglo Toxic Bank” on it into the Irish parliament building today. Here’s how Ireland got into this bailout mess >

The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to pass a bill today that will label China’s currency actions as a subsidy. This bipartisan move could open up the use of further tariffs against the country. Here are the states that get crushed in a China-U.S. trade war >

