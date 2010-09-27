Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Asian markets were all higher in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite up a notable 1.41%. European markets are mostly higher this morning, and U.S. futures suggest a higher open. Get ahead with 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market >

The euro has slipped off its 5-month high against the dollar as a result of increasing pressure on the continent’s banking system. It is now at 1.3456 USD/EUR. Follow up to the minute markets coverage at Money Game >

Both China and Japan are asking for compensation in the conflict over the now released Chinese fishing boat captain. The two continue to fight over the sailor captured near a disputed set of islands that may have oil and gas reserves. Check out the full details of this growing conflict >

A criminal probe against the brother of Hamid Karzai, President of Afghanistan, has been opened by Federal prosecutors in New York. Mahmood Karzai is under investigation for corruption, specifically tax evasion and other charges.

Iran has reportedly entered into Iraq to kill individuals the country’s government has labelled terrorists. 30 people were killed in the attacks, but most alarmingly, this is the first time Iran has announced such a move. Check out the threats the U.S. Air Force is really worried about >

Wal-Mart is aiming to expand in Africa by acquiring the South African retail chain Massmart. Wal-Mart has offered $4 billion for the company, which runs operations in 14 different countries in Africa. Check out why South Africa is part of the CIVETS >

Unilever has just purchased the U.S. company Albeto Culver, which manufacturers hygiene products, for $3.7 billion. The deal will see brands like Tressume and VO5 move to the Unilever stable. Here’s why 2010 is the year of the M&A comeback >

Ireland’s Anglo Irish Bank has had its debt downgraded this morning by Moody’s to Baa3. The downgrade impacts unsecured debt that the Irish government may exclude in future bailouts. Here’s how Ireland got into this bailout mess >

The Treasury is moving to end its bailout of AIG, through may, in the short term, increase its position. The government’s preferred stock stake in the company may be converted to public shares, which will then be sold off over time.

A new poll has suggested 38% of voters think President Obama deserves reelection in 2012. But if matched up against Sarah Palin, President Obama wins the election by 8 points, according to the poll. See here for the craziest things Tea Partiers believe >

Bonus: The Jersey Shore’s Snooki was hospitalized during the making of Season 2 of the series due to alcohol poisoning, according to Radar Online.

