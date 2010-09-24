Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Nikkei down 0.99%. Major European indices are all down this morning, and U.S. futures suggest a higher open. Get ahead with 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market >

Durable goods orders came in stronger than expected. New home sales data is released at 10 AM ET. Follow the release live at Money Game >

Gold hit $1300 early this morning as investors continue to pour into the metal. Check out 9 reasons gold is a religion masquerading as an asset class >

Japan announced it would release the Chinese fishing boat captain it had been holding for several weeks. The man’s detention sparked an intense diplomatic conflict between Japan and China. Here’s everything you need to know about the conflict between the two states >

China and the U.S. are at odds over a Chinese deal to set up two nuclear reactors in Pakistan. The U.S. and China are already fighting over the yuan, and this will add another difficulty to their already tenuous relationship. Here are the emerging threats the U.S. Airforce is worried about >

Business sentiment has surprisingly increased in Germany, out of line with other recent indicators. The index rose from 106.7 in August, to 106.8 in September, indicating a slight improvement in the overall business outlook.

Spain’s finance minister presents the country’s budget today, and she is under pressure to deliver cuts that will appease those seeking further austerity from the country. Spain has previously said it doesn’t feel it is in need of further budget cuts. Here’s why Spain has to flee the euro, or crush its own wages >

HSBC is on the brink of a front office overhaul that will see CFO Douglas Flint become chairman and Stuart Gulliver, investment banking head, become CEO. Michael Geoghegan, current CEO, has been ousted after pursuing the chairman’s position.

Louis Dreyfus and Olam are discussing a potential merger that would create the world’s third biggest agricultural trading house. The resulting firm would be worth approximately $15 billion. Check out 9 megadeals that have made 2010 the year of the M&A recovery >

Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras just had a successful $70 billion share offering. Sovereign wealth funds and mutual funds were heavily involved in the offer. Check out 15 oil and gas pipelines changing the world >

Bonus: Demi Moore was seen at a Clinton Global Initiative event with her wedding ring still on even though rumours are running rampant that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, cheated on her.

