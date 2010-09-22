Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Nikkei down 0.37%. European markets are all down in morning trading, and U.S. futures suggest a lower open.

Overnight, the dollar fell against a variety of currencies including the euro. Gold also surged, up 1.60%, due to the Fed's dovish comments about future quantitative easing.

Japan has responded to the weakening of the dollar by saying it will further intervene to weaken the yen. The country’s central bank also says Japan remains open to more monetary policy easing.

Tensions between Japan and China remain high over the future of a captured boat captain of Chinese origin, held by the Japanese. The man was sailing in disputed waters when he was picked up. China is threatening further retaliatory actions.

organisers of the Commonwealth Games have given India until today to clean up the athlete's village, which has been described as uninhabitable. The games are set to start October 3, and are now in some doubt.

European industrial goods orders came in lower than expected in July, down 2.4% from June. Orders were only expected to drop 1.4%.

Portugal held a successful bond auction this morning, selling €750 million in bonds. After the auction, spreads tightened on Portuguese debt

Spain has called an end to the debt crisis, with its Prime Minister saying his country is on the path to financial reform. Spanish bond yields are much lower than other PIIGS states, but problems may persist.

The Bank of England has also indicated it is considering more monetary stimulus after the U.S. Federal Reserve made a similar move yesterday. The possible move to buy more bonds is aimed at stimulating the sagging UK economy.

Corporate debt defaults have fallen back to pre-financial crisis levels. The high, reached in November 2009, of 14.6% should be left behind as rates fall to below 3% by the end of 2010.

