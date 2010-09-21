Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 0.25%. European indices are all higher this morning and U.S. futures suggest a higher open. See 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market >

Housing starts data came in way better than expected, at 590K. Check out the full results, here >

The Fed Open Markets Committee announcement is released at 2:15 PM ET. No change in interest rates is expected, but its moves on further quantitative easing are less certain. Follow up to the minute coverage of the release at Money Game >

The Irish government conducted a successful auction of €1.5 billion in debt this morning, with yields declining over a previous auction. CDS on Irish debt has tightened and the euro has risen against the dollar as a result. Here’s how Ireland got into this debt mess >

The political leadership of North Korea is meeting next week to pick a group of leaders who will prepare the country for its transition from Kim Jong-il. It is believed that his son, Kim Jong-un, will be the next leader of North Korea. Click here for the only 10 things we know about Kim Jong-un >

Arms sales to the Arab Peninsula from the United States have increased to $123 billion with the first $30 billion to Saudi Arabia to be approved by the U.S. Congress in the near term. The sales are meant to secure the peninsula, and its oil, against a resurgent Iran. Check out the threats the US Air Force is really worried about >

Greek truck drivers have parked their trucks on roads, stalling traffic, in an effort to protest the opening of their profession to competition. Riot police have been dispatched to prevent the truckers from entering cities.

Deutsche Bank’s is raising $13.3 billion and shares will be priced below market value at €33 a share. The issue is to cover the costs of acquiring Deutsche Postbank and new reserve requirements.

The International Air Transport Association has raised profit projections for 2010, but lowered hopes for 2011. The increase for 2010 is substantial, from $2.5 to $8.9 billion, but that is to fall to $5.3 billion in 2011. Check out the 15 worst airports in America >

BlackRock sees a slowdown in H2 2010, but deny that a double-dip recession will occur. The asset management firm has called emerging markets, specifically the Gulf, attractive. Check out the 11 signs the double dip is dead >

Bonus: A warrant for the arrest of Lindsay Lohan has been filed after she failed a random drug test administered as part of her probation.

