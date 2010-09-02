Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:
- Asian markets surged in overnight trading, led by the Nikkei at 1.5%. European markets were mixed awaiting key economic news US futures point to a lower opening, giving back some of yesterday’s rally. Now See 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market >
- The European Central Bank kept rates at record-low 1% and raised growth forecasts for the year. See why you should be bullish on Europe >
- Weekly jobless claims decreased to 472K, beating forecasts of 475K. Read analysis >
- Pending home sales and factory orders come out at 10:30 AM. Analysts predict strong improvement from last month, with home sales rising from -2.6% to flat. See the 15 states with the most underwater homes >
- Australian prime minister Julia Gillard may retain power with the backing of an independent MP. Her centre-left party lost its majority in August 21 election. Learn more about the coming Aussie crisis >
- Ben Bernanke will testify today at a Financial Crisis Inquiry Hearing. Also testifying is the FDIC’s Sheila Bair. See 9 ways Ben could stimulate the economy right now >
- The SEC is probing how quote stuffing may have caused the flash crash, according to reports. It is also looking into the use of sub-penny pricing, which is illegal. See why you don’t stand a chance against the high frequency traders >
- Israel-Palestine peace talks began last night in Washington. Dinner guests likely included Binyamin Netanyahu, Mahmoud Abbas, Tony Blair, Hillary Clinton and Obama.
- Obama declared an emergency on the east coast as states brace for Hurricane Earl. The category 4 storm will hit North Carolina today. See the most expensive hurricanes in US history >
- Eco nut James Jay Lee was slain last night after taking hostages at the Discovery Channel office. No one else was injured. Check out his crazy demands here >
- Bonus: Tiger’s former mistress visited Ground Zero to mourn the 9/11 death of her fiancee — and did it all in front of the camera crew from her upcoming VH1 reality show. Meet the alleged Tiger girls >
