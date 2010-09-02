Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets surged in overnight trading, led by the Nikkei at 1.5%. European markets were mixed awaiting key economic news US futures point to a lower opening, giving back some of yesterday’s rally. Now See 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market >

The European Central Bank kept rates at record-low 1% and raised growth forecasts for the year. See why you should be bullish on Europe >

Weekly jobless claims decreased to 472K, beating forecasts of 475K. Read analysis >

Pending home sales and factory orders come out at 10:30 AM. Analysts predict strong improvement from last month, with home sales rising from -2.6% to flat. See the 15 states with the most underwater homes >

Australian prime minister Julia Gillard may retain power with the backing of an independent MP. Her centre-left party lost its majority in August 21 election. Learn more about the coming Aussie crisis >

Ben Bernanke will testify today at a Financial Crisis Inquiry Hearing. Also testifying is the FDIC’s Sheila Bair. See 9 ways Ben could stimulate the economy right now >

The SEC is probing how quote stuffing may have caused the flash crash, according to reports. It is also looking into the use of sub-penny pricing, which is illegal. See why you don’t stand a chance against the high frequency traders >

Israel-Palestine peace talks began last night in Washington. Dinner guests likely included Binyamin Netanyahu, Mahmoud Abbas, Tony Blair, Hillary Clinton and Obama.

Obama declared an emergency on the east coast as states brace for Hurricane Earl. The category 4 storm will hit North Carolina today. See the most expensive hurricanes in US history >

Eco nut James Jay Lee was slain last night after taking hostages at the Discovery Channel office. No one else was injured. Check out his crazy demands here >

Bonus: Tiger’s former mistress visited Ground Zero to mourn the 9/11 death of her fiancee — and did it all in front of the camera crew from her upcoming VH1 reality show. Meet the alleged Tiger girls >

