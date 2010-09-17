Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

World markets are up on the back of strong tech earnings from Oracle and Research In Motion. Leading Asia, the Nikkei is up 1.29%. US futures point to a strong start. Follow the action at Money Game >

The headline CPI was 0.3% and core CPI was 0.0%. Read analysis here >

The UMich Sentiment Survey came in much worse than expected. Read analysis here >

Gold hit a new record overnight, reaching above $1280. As a corollary, the dollar weakened against most currencies.

The Bank of England said it would engage in “heavy duty credit-easing” if government bond buying fails. Quantitative easing looks more and more likely in England and the UK. See how Obama spent the first $792 billion >

France’s Sarkozy argued with the EU president yesterday over the legality of Roma expulsions. France has been exporting migrants back to Romania by the thousands. Check out Niall Ferguson’s guide to the sovereign debt crisis in Europe >

Elizabeth Warren, the new Consumer Protection Agency chief, warned banks the age of tricks in the fine print is over. Warren was named as interim director, which means she didn’t have to get approved by Congress.

Trains are delayed and streets are covered in debris after a fierce storm passed through New York City last night. At least one person died in the storm. Check out the most expensive storms ever >

Johnson & Johnson announced plans to buy Dutch biotech firm Crucell for $2.3 billion. The acquisition would boost the company’s vaccine business. See 9 megadeals that make 2010 the year of the M&A recovery >

California has set a record for days without a budget, now 79 days. The school year has started and teachers aren’t getting paid. See why California is the next Greece >

Bonus: Katy Perry saw her high school crush in the crowd at her concert and mocked him for refusing to date her: “Oh yeah, you really chose right honey. What’s up. What’s up now, player.”

