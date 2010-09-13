Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Asian markets were all higher in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng up 1.89%. European indices are all higher in early trading as well, and U.S. futures suggest a positive open.

Crude oil is surging this morning, up over 1.00%. The euro is also rising dramatically, up over 1.00% over the dollar.

China is currently reviewing its controls over foreign direct investment and intends to expand the list of industries in which FDI is allowed. The country has been under increasing pressure for not living up to its membership in the World Trade organisation.

The U.S. government is on the brink of an agreement over a massive arms sale to Saudi Arabia that the administration claims will create 75,000 jobs. The sale would involve products from companies like Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin.

Yesterday’s release of the Basel III requirements for banking capital has been seen as positive news by the markets. Bank stocks in Europe are rising on the belief that the result is comfortable for many of the banking industry’s top names.

Deutsche Bank is already aiming to prepare for the Basel III requirements by raising $12.5 billion in capital in a new equity offering. The bank is also gearing up for a takeover of the German bank Postbank.

Deloitte intends to hire 50,000 new workers a year over the next five years as the company continues to see expansion in Asia and rising revenues. The company announced a 1.8% increase in revenues for its fiscal year.

Hertz has agreed to a deal to purchase Dollar Thrifty after increasing its bid from $1.1 billion to $1.56 billion. The deal sees Hertz beat out the other bidder and its rival, Avis Budget Group.

Pennsylvania has been forced to bailout its capital city of Harrisburg for $3.3 million so it could make a scheduled bond payment. The move intends to keep borrowing costs low for other municipalities, but Harrisburg may be in need of further bailouts yet.

Republican leader of the House of Representatives John Boehner has stated he would vote for the continuation of tax cuts on those making less than $250,000 if he cannot get the White House to agree to extend all of the Bush tax cuts.

Bonus: Lindsay Lohan surprised at the MTV Video Music Awards last night by mocking her battle with alcohol and drugs.

