Asian markets were mostly positive in overnight trading, with the Nikkei recovering 1.17%. European markets are all higher in early trading, and U.S. futures point to a higher opening. See overnight action in charts > Also See 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market >

The August ADP has come in very weak. The private sector shed 10K jobs in the month. Follow the action at Money Game >

ISM Manufacturing data comes out at 10 AM, with analysts expecting a decline to 52.9 from 55.5. Also watch the EIA petroleum data at 10 AM. Recent economic data has been neutral-to-weak. Check out the gritty details behind the Philly Fed number >

The surge in gold reached $1,254, approaching record highs. The yen rise also continues as investors fear global deterioration. See how to know if gold is a bubble >

China announced plans for new regulations to curb still-soaring home prices. Fear of a property bubble outweighed positive economic data, as the Shanghai Composite whipsawed and ended down 0.60%. See 14 charts that show China’s housing bubble is far from over >

Israel-Palestine peace talks will continue despite the recent shooting of four Israelis. Palestinian security forces showed their commitment by arresting more than 150 Hamas members. Check out the US military guide to long-term strategic threats >

Burger King is in talks with private equity firms over a possible sale, according to reports. One of the firms is said to be England’s 3i Group. Here’s everything you need to know about the current state of US private equity >

Apple will hold a press event at 1 PM, and for the first time it will be streamed live — but only on Mac devices. Many expect announcements related to Apple TV and the iPod. Here’s 20 burning questions about iTV >

North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island has been evacuated for Hurricane Earl. Not since 1991 has such a big storm targeted a wide swatch of the east coast, warns the National Hurricane centre. Check out the most expensive hurricanes in US history >

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) yielded to a tea party candidate in the Republican primary. That brings the incumbent bloodbath tally to three senators and four congressman. See photos of a Glenn Beck rally >

BONUS: Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael, is moving to L.A. to look out for his daughter. He admits that she would rather get mauled by a bulldog than spend time with him.

