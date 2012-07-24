10 Things Science Can Teach Us About Being Sexy As Hell

Photo: www.shutterstock.com

It takes 13 milliseconds to determine if someone is hot, so what can you do to make sure you’re looking good during that critical first impression?

As a general rule, smiling makes you more attractive. That said, ladies, smile. Guys…well, think twice. Want to improve your smile? Smile slower.

Beauty sleep? Yeah, it’s real. Get some.

Red clothes. Men, women, whatever. Wear red.

Guys: stubble makes you look smarter and more sociable.

Guys: chin up. Ladies: chin down.

Guys: deep, dominant voice. Ladies, keep it feminine. (But you already know that on some level; that’s why you speak differently when talking to attractive men.)

Guys: emphasise the height. Ladies, might want to wear flats.

Ladies who don’t wear makeup: start wearing makeup. And pick bras wisely: that awful stereotype about men liking big boobs? Confirmed.

Guys, you need to move right, keep cool, and be confident. Or just go buy a puppy. And you know those obnoxious jerks who constantly lift weights, show off their fancy cars and throw lots of money around? Well, that stuff works. But if you think you’re going to date a supermodel, you need to have the whole package…except brains, brains are optional.

Is none of this helping? Here’s a trick that doesn’t ask you to change anything about yourself: bring along a friend who has your basic physical characteristics (similar colouring , body type, facial features), but is slightly less attractive than you. It works.

Join 25K+ subscribers. Get a free daily update via email here.



Permalink





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.