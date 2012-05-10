Photo: Etsy
Good morning!Here’s what’s going on in tech land:
- Yahoo is having a hard time keeping employees happy after the Scott Thompson resume debacle. A manager says, “It’s not fun when you’re trying to talk people away form quitting all day long.”
- A New York startup raised a whole lot of money. Etsy raised a fresh $40 million at a near $700 million valuation. It has 875,000 people selling merchandise on the site and 15 million users worldwide.
- Mark Zuckerberg’s casual IPO meeting attire wasn’t well received by everyone on Wall Street. An analyst slammed him for wearing a hoodie, saying: “He’s actually showing investors he doesn’t care that much; he’s going to be him. I think that’s a mark of immaturity.”
- The latest Apple rumour says a mini iPad will be released in August and a new iPhone will be released in September. A report says the 7-inch iPad parts have already been ordered.
- Google is cloning a key iPhone feature. It is working on a native Android app similar to Game centre, an app on the iPhone that connects players in most of Apple’s iOSgames, according to a source.
- Facebook is creating its own app store, which will come in handy if it ever releases a phone. The Facebook App centre will let users search for Facebook apps regardless of where they run — on the Web, iOS, or Android. The only stipulation is that the app has to have some tie to Facebook (details here).
- Two VC firms raised big money yesterday. First Round Capital raised a $135 million fund.
- NEA raised $2.1 billion.
- Foursquare announced its plan to make money. It will allow merchants to create coupons for the people who “check-in” to their business locations.
- It’s hard not to think we’re in frothy times when you hear stories like this: After a 15-minute coffee meeting, an investor offered the young founder of Branch $500,000.
