Yahoo is having a hard time keeping employees happy after the Scott Thompson resume debacle. A manager says, “It’s not fun when you’re trying to talk people away form quitting all day long.”

A New York startup raised a whole lot of money. Etsy raised a fresh $40 million at a near $700 million valuation. It has 875,000 people selling merchandise on the site and 15 million users worldwide.

Mark Zuckerberg’s casual IPO meeting attire wasn’t well received by everyone on Wall Street. An analyst slammed him for wearing a hoodie, saying: “He’s actually showing investors he doesn’t care that much; he’s going to be him. I think that’s a mark of immaturity.”

The latest Apple rumour says a mini iPad will be released in August and a new iPhone will be released in September. A report says the 7-inch iPad parts have already been ordered.

Google is cloning a key iPhone feature. It is working on a native Android app similar to Game centre, an app on the iPhone that connects players in most of Apple’s iOSgames, according to a source.

Facebook is creating its own app store, which will come in handy if it ever releases a phone. The Facebook App centre will let users search for Facebook apps regardless of where they run — on the Web, iOS, or Android. The only stipulation is that the app has to have some tie to Facebook (details here).

Two VC firms raised big money yesterday. First Round Capital raised a $135 million fund.

NEA raised $2.1 billion.

Foursquare announced its plan to make money. It will allow merchants to create coupons for the people who “check-in” to their business locations.

It’s hard not to think we’re in frothy times when you hear stories like this: After a 15-minute coffee meeting, an investor offered the young founder of Branch $500,000.

