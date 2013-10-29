10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s a much better morning than it was one year ago today, when Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the east coast.
Here’s what’s happening in tech:
- Apple delivered strong fourth quarter earnings yesterday afternoon. Its revenue, EPS and iPhone sales were ahead of Wall Street expectations; iPad sales fell below.
- Hurricane Sandy made landfall one year ago today. Here are some of the most iconic images from the destructive event.
- The second version of Google Glass will be out soon and this time it will be compatible with prescriptions. To get a pair, you have to be invited by a current Glass Explorer.
- Google is in talks with Asian supplies for mass production of smartwatches.
- Netflix wants you to be able to watch movies in your house the day they hit theatres.
- Starbucks has teamed up with Twitter to let you buy a friend a coffee. Tweet @tweetacoffee with the person’s user name and they’ll be sent a gift card.
- A scholar, Michael Zimmer, is building “The Zuckerberg Files” to scrutinize every word Facebook’s CEO has ever said. He calls companies like Facebook the “Machiavellis of privacy” and likens their trickery to tobacco companies.
- Kentucky has built the country’s best Obamacare website despite the federal website’s struggle. More than 26,000 people have enrolled through Kentucky, more than 50,000 people have started applications and more than 300,000 people have checked out the marketplace.
- Here’s what (one of) the oldest selfies looks like. It was difficult to take a photo of one’s self back in the early 1900s.
- Here’s why a startup founder lets people steal his content and doesn’t get angry about it.
