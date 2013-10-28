10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

We hope you had a great weekend. Prep for your week with the latest technology news:
- Apple’s fourth quarter earnings will be reported this afternoon. It should be the company’s most interesting earnings call of the year.
- A new study found that 38% of children under age 2 use mobile devices. They don’t just chew on them either. Common Sense Media, which conducted the survey, found infants watch videos and play games on phones.
- LG has officially announced the world’s first real curved smartphone, the G Flex. It also “self heals.” In other words, if your phone gets scratched, the phone automatically smooths over the blemishes on its own within minutes.
- TechCrunch Disrupt is this week in Berlin. Web Summit, the South by Southwest of Ireland, is also this week on October 30th and 31st.
- Twitter is currently hunting for a female board member, but it will wait until after its IPO to announce its selection.
- Snapchat is mulling over a new round of financing at a $US3 — 4 billion valuation. Facebook was also reportedly interested in buying the company for more than $US1 billion.
- A writer challenged hackers to investigate him and says what they unearthed was “chilling.”
- Why are companies like Amazon valuable to investors? “Companies are worth the present value of future cash flows, not current cash flows, and certainly not past cash flows,” investor Fred Wilson explains. “When you read that a company is losing money, don’t read that as a bad thing. It could be a very good thing. It all depends on why.”
- Apple committed a big design crime when creating its new operating system, iOS 7.
- Rock legend Lou Reed has died at age 71. Here are 21 songs you can listen to in honour of him.
