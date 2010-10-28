Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mostly down in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng an exception, up 0.20%. European indices are mostly higher in early trading, and U.S. futures suggest a positive open. See 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market >

Jobless claims for the week of October 23 came in slightly better than expected. Follow the release at 8:30 AM ET at Money Game >

The Bank of Japan has launched a new, more aggressive round of quantitative easing, this time targeting low-rated corporate debt. The program may be expanded to REITs and ETFs at the bank’s next monetary policy meeting, which was pushed up to November 4-5. For background, see why quantitative easing doesn’t work alone >

Agricultural Bank of China beat estimates with net income rising 30% to $3.6 billion in Q3. This is the first quarter for Agricultural Bank of China since their IPO, the world’s largest ever. Check out 12 snapshots from China’s wild IPO market >

South Korea is considering instituting a Tobin Tax in an effort to combat hot money flows from the U.S. driving up asset values in South Korea. The country may also try a tax on foreign investment or a withholding tax on the earnings of individuals invested in the country’s bond market. Check out some other country’s plans to fight hot money >

Hyundai’s Q3 profit surged a better than expected 38% to $1.2 billion. The company plans on raising prices for its vehicles and launching new brands in the U.S.

Germany’s unemployment has fallen yet again, and is now at its lowest level in 18 years. The unemployment percentage remains at 7.5%, while economists predicted a fall to 7.4%.

Spain has cut its budget deficit faster and more broadly than any other member of the PIGS. The country cut its deficit by 42% in the first three quarters of 2010.

Royal Dutch Shell beat analyst estimates for Q3 earnings, bringing in $4.9 billion. The company’s liquefied natural gas sales increased by 22%.

Wells Fargo has admitted to problems with its foreclosure filings and will resubmit 55,000 documents. The company, however, has no plans for a moratorium. Here are 15 signs the housing market is headed for a complete and total collapse >

Bonus: Gossip Girl stars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley have split in real life, ending their 3-year relationship.

