Asian indices were lower in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.32%. Major European indices are all lower this morning and U.S. futures suggest a lower open. See 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now >

Case-Shiller housing data came in weaker than expected, at a 1.7% rise. Analysts were expecting a gain of 2%. But the market is still in flux.. here are 15 signs the U.S. housing market is still headed for a complete and total collapse >

Consumer confidence data came in better than expected, just beating expectations. Read our full report here >

The COO of Nissan has cautioned over the strength of the yen calling it a crisis. Nissan assumed a 90 yen to the dollar exchange rate, but now the exchange rate is 81 yen to the dollar. Here’s how emerging market economies are fighting U.S. easy money >

Iran began loading fuel rods into its first nuclear power plant today, with approximately 160 already in place. The plant is to begin producing electricity by early 2011. Here are the geopolitical threats worrying the U.S. >

UBS Q3 results disappointed, with the investment banking division dragging down positive growth for the company’s private banking division. The company’s stock is sliding this morning, down over 5%.

German Economy Minister Rainer Bruederle said his country was being hit by the current global shortage in rare earth metals. Stocks across the industry continue to surge on the perceived scarcity of the metals. For background, here’s a guide to the rare earth metals industry >

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal shares are falling this morning as a result of diminished expectations for the quarter. The company now expects pre-tax earnings of $1.5 to $1.9 billion, rather than $2.44 billion.

Ford beat earnings expectations this morning, but disappointed on the revenue front. The company is also near to having no net debt.

Dupont beat earnings expectations, with Q3 net income falling to $367 million from 2009’s $409 million. Growth was seen not just in emerging markets, but in the U.S. as well.

Bonus: Maria Sharapova has received a $250,000 engagement ring from husband to be Sasha Vujacic.

