10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Today, everyone is talking about Apple’s new products and government-related issues.
Here is what’s circulating in tech:
- A white house official, Jofi Joseph, was fired for tweeting under a fake handle, @natsecwork, for more than two years. Joseph worked for Senators Bob Case and Joe Biden and used the account to occasionally snark about government officials.
- Apple unveiled two new iPads, the iPad Air and the iPad Mini with Retina display. Their prices start at $US499 and $US399, respectively.
- Which iPad should you buy? It’s a toss up, says Apple blogger and investor MG Siegler. Both run on nearly the same internals.
- Apple also announced new software; its latest operating system for Mac computers, OS X Mavericks, is already available for download. Apple also redesigned its iWork and iLife suite of apps for its newest Macs.
- Apple took a few swipes at Microsoft during its announcement yesterday. One of them was making Apple’s new Mac operating system free. Windows 8 still costs $US119.99 to download.
- Apple could start selling 65-inch televisions during the fourth quarter of next year, according to an analyst from Advanced Research Japan Co.
- Silicon Valley executives are pushing for a former Facebooker, Ro Khanna, to get a congressional seat. Tech leaders like Marissa Mayer, SV Angel’s Ron Conway, Napster’s Shawn Fanning and Sean Parker, plus executives from Oracle, Pinterest and Dropbox all showed up at a fundraiser to support Khanna’s campaign.
- MoPub generated $US6.5 million during the first half of 2013 before Twitter acquired it for $US350 million.
- Facebook finally yanked a violent, viral video that showed women being decapitated. “We ask that people who share graphic content for the purpose of condemning it do so in a responsible manner,” Facebook said, reversing its initial decision to leave up the video.
- If you consider yourself a hacker, you may lose your fourth amendment rights. If you need a history refresher, the Fourth Amendment states that a warrant and probable cause are needed before officials can rifle through and seize your belongings.
