10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Alyson Shontell
Ro khannaYouTube/Ro KhannaRo Khanna

  1. A white house official, Jofi Joseph, was fired for tweeting under a fake handle, @natsecwork, for more than two years. Joseph worked for Senators Bob Case and Joe Biden and used the account to occasionally snark about government officials.
  2. Apple unveiled two new iPads, the iPad Air and the iPad Mini with Retina display. Their prices start at $US499 and $US399, respectively.
  3. Which iPad should you buy? It’s a toss up, says Apple blogger and investor MG Siegler. Both run on nearly the same internals.
  4. Apple also announced new software; its latest operating system for Mac computers, OS X Mavericks, is already available for download. Apple also redesigned its iWork and iLife suite of apps for its newest Macs.
  5. Apple took a few swipes at Microsoft during its announcement yesterday. One of them was making Apple’s new Mac operating system free. Windows 8 still costs $US119.99 to download.
  6. Apple could start selling 65-inch televisions during the fourth quarter of next year, according to an analyst from Advanced Research Japan Co.
  7. Silicon Valley executives are pushing for a former Facebooker, Ro Khanna, to get a congressional seat. Tech leaders like Marissa Mayer, SV Angel’s Ron Conway, Napster’s Shawn Fanning and Sean Parker, plus executives from Oracle, Pinterest and Dropbox all showed up at a fundraiser to support Khanna’s campaign.
  8. MoPub generated $US6.5 million during the first half of 2013 before Twitter acquired it for $US350 million.
  9. Facebook finally yanked a violent, viral video that showed women being decapitated. “We ask that people who share graphic content for the purpose of condemning it do so in a responsible manner,” Facebook said, reversing its initial decision to leave up the video.
  10. If you consider yourself a hacker, you may lose your fourth amendment rights. If you need a history refresher, the Fourth Amendment states that a warrant and probable cause are needed before officials can rifle through and seize your belongings.

