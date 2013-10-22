10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning! Today, keep an eye out for Apple’s big news as well as these other tech stories.
- Apple has a big product announcement at 1 PM EDT where you can expect it to announce a new full-size iPad, a new iPad mini, new MacBook Pros, and launch dates for other products.
- Apple’s announcement is coming just in time. iPad sales have quickly gone down the tubes because the devices are too expensive, so the products it announces today are more important to investors than ever.
- Fun fact: Owl City lead singer Adam Young made some of the sounds for Apple’s new operating system, iOS 7. The band is best known for its 2009 hit, “Fireflies.”
- Instagram is finally giving into pressure from Nokia. It will be launching a Windows phone app in the next few weeks.
- Netflix nailed its earnings and announced 40 million subscribers yesterday. Its stock soared after hours.
- Yahoo scored a huge hire in New York Times columnist, David Pogue, who will build a new tech site for it.
- An ObamaCare guinea pig describes her experience signing up for a new health care plan. “There were literally 50 plans that were better than my current insurance — both with lower premiums, lower out-of-pocket costs and better coverage,” she writes.
- Vine is 2013’s fastest growing app, with 403% growth between Q1 and Q3.
- Publishers are seeing a flood of traffic from Facebook. Referrals to media sites are up 170% year-over-year.
- Mark Zuckerberg made his first public angel investment in an education analytics startup, Panorama. He and his wife are leading a $US4 million round through their initiative, Startup:Education.
