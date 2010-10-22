Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian indices were mixed in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng down 0.56%. European indices are mostly down in early morning trading, and U.S. futures suggest a slightly positive open.

Global markets are focused on this weekend’s G20 summit in Seoul, South Korea. U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner is pushing for a global deal to avert out-and-out currency war.

Gold is continuing its pullback ahead of the conference. The once surging metal has fallen back to $1320, after reaching highs near $1390. Here’s a fantastic presentation on how to value gold >

AIG has raised $17.85 billion in its IPO of its Asian division, AIA. The IPO is the largest ever in Hong Kong, and the deal values AIA at $30.5 billion. Check out these 12 huge Chinese IPOs from 2010 >

Germany’s business confidence index surprisingly increased in October. The indication is that the presumed slowdown in German growth might actually not occur, with confidence at its highest level since May 2007.

Nestle reported a strong start to 2010, with growth of 4.5% in its food and beverages business through the first 9 months of the year. The company is set to make record profits in 2010.

French police have removed a blockade from a key fuel depot for Paris. Protests continue in the country, with 7 out of 10 French citizens in support. Check out some stunning videos of the protests in France >

Real estate owner and operator Ventas is acquiring Atria Senior Living Group’s real estate assets. The deal is valued at $1.5 billion in stock and cash.

The U.S. Treasury’s asset purchase program saw a 36% return in its mortgage backed security investments for the first nine months of 2010. The Treasury has an equity stake in the 8 funds associated with the program.

Major U.S. companies like Goldman Sachs, Dow Chemical, and Prudential have been donating money to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in a bid to halt the Democrat’s agenda. Prudential’s donation may be the largest, at $2 million.

Bonus: Pamela Anderson will be Playboy’s cover girl for the 11th time. She will be on the front of the January 2011 issue.

