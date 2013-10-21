10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

It’s Monday. Let’s get your week off to a good start with some news you need to know.
- In May 2010, the National Security Agency reportedly hacked into the president of Mexico’s public email address.
- The idea that startups will begin creating apps on Android devices before iPhones is a myth.
- Twitter is probably going to kill its music app.
- Twitter is hiding from U.S. taxes in Ireland, just like Apple.
- Startups: Y Combinator Winter 2014 applications are due today.
- Pierre Omidyar discusses why he’s interested in creating a new media publication. He also says serious journalism, while important, probably can’t pay for itself alone. “Very few people today actually read those serious news stories on the Web now,” Omidyar tells The New York Times. “The audience for the most important stories can be depressingly small.”
- Silicon Valley is starting to focus a lot of time and energy on reinventing the kitchen.
- Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley married his long-time girlfriend Chelsa Skees on Saturday at Buttermilk Falls Inn in Milton, NY. He used Dodgeball, another startup he founded, to “serendipitously” show up at the same bars as Skees when he was first interested in her.
- Fitbit’s new fitness-tracking wrist band, Force, is out. But it looks and feels more like a bracelet than a replacement for a smart watch.
- This is the first photograph to ever capture people, taken in 1838. It’s also the first-known picture of Paris.
