Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Asian markets were mostly higher in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite up 1.58%. US stocks are getting crushed in early going on a strong dollar. See 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now >

Data on new housing starts came in way better than expected at 610,000. Read analysis here >

Goldman Sachs beat earnings estimates with $2.98 EPS and $7.9 billion for Q3. Read analysis here >

China appointed Xi Jinping to the country’s Central Military Commission, a signal that he will be the country’s next president. Xi is currently vice-president. Check out 15 facts about China that will blow your mind >

China may reduce export quotas for rare earth metals by 30% in 2011. The move comes after China cut such quotas for H2 2010. China controls 95% of the global rare earths market. Get caught up on the rare earth metals story with this overview >

Japan has downgraded its economic recovery, suggesting it may be in a “soft patch.” There are also concerns the country’s economy is in a deflationary period and may slip back into recession. Here is the mess Japan is trying to escape >

German investor confidence is now at a 21 month low. The pressure of the rise in the value of the euro and the threat of a global slowdown has knocked confidence, though short term positivity remains. Check out why Germany, and the rest of Europe, is doomed to crisis after crisis >

French strikes continue today, as gasoline shortages closed over a 1000 stations across the country. Protests continue to turn violent, and more fuel shortages are expected.

Brazil has increased capital controls on foreign investment, by increasing the tax on foreign investment. The country has raised the tax from 4 to 6% on purchases of Brazilian debt.

Bank of America and GMAC have re-started foreclosure activities in the wake of the robo-signing scandal. This move will likely bring the massive lenders into conflict with state attorney generals. Here’s why 2011 could be the start of the real foreclosure mess >

