10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Alyson Shontell
Google cofounder Larry Page at the Sun Valley conference in 2009Reuters/Rick Wilking

TGIF! Here are 10 bits of tech news circling the Internet this morning.

  1. Google reported its third quarter earnings yesterday and beat Wall Street expectations. It reported $US14.98 billion gross revenue and the stock soared after hours.
  2. Larry Page said the earnings call might his last for a while. He has paralysed vocal cords and something called Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, so he needs to rest his voice.
  3. Oops! Google’s Nexus 5 Android phone leaked. Again. The smartphone hasn’t been released yet, but it was accidentally listed on Google’s Play Store for a brief period of time.
  4. There’s a funny Tumblr blog that removes all of the GIFs from Buzzfeed’s listicles. Here’s the start of one about mushrooms: “Mushrooms are empirically disgusting. They are the worm-iest of foods. Worms or mushrooms?? YOU CAN’T EVEN TELL.”
  5. VC firm First Round Capital has presented a bunch of ways to make board meetings less terrible.
  6. Silk Road’s biggest competitor, Black Market Reloaded, has been shut down indefinitely.
  7. There are five unexpected trends in venture capital happening right now.
  8. Apple is holding an event next week where it will likely announce a new iPad and Mac computers. Here’s what to expect.
  9. A couple in China allegedly sold their daughter and used some of the money to buy an iPhone.
  10. There’s another long-read out about Twitter’s drama-filled history. It’s full of new details, throwback pictures, early Twitter mockups, and shots of Jack Dorsey’s nose ring.

