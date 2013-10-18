10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

TGIF! Here are 10 bits of tech news circling the Internet this morning.
- Google reported its third quarter earnings yesterday and beat Wall Street expectations. It reported $US14.98 billion gross revenue and the stock soared after hours.
- Larry Page said the earnings call might his last for a while. He has paralysed vocal cords and something called Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, so he needs to rest his voice.
- Oops! Google’s Nexus 5 Android phone leaked. Again. The smartphone hasn’t been released yet, but it was accidentally listed on Google’s Play Store for a brief period of time.
- There’s a funny Tumblr blog that removes all of the GIFs from Buzzfeed’s listicles. Here’s the start of one about mushrooms: “Mushrooms are empirically disgusting. They are the worm-iest of foods. Worms or mushrooms?? YOU CAN’T EVEN TELL.”
- VC firm First Round Capital has presented a bunch of ways to make board meetings less terrible.
- Silk Road’s biggest competitor, Black Market Reloaded, has been shut down indefinitely.
- There are five unexpected trends in venture capital happening right now.
- Apple is holding an event next week where it will likely announce a new iPad and Mac computers. Here’s what to expect.
- A couple in China allegedly sold their daughter and used some of the money to buy an iPhone.
- There’s another long-read out about Twitter’s drama-filled history. It’s full of new details, throwback pictures, early Twitter mockups, and shots of Jack Dorsey’s nose ring.
