10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Good morning! Some big stories broke overnight. Here’s what you may have missed:
- Snowden documents reveal that the NSA is collecting millions of email contact lists from people globally. It’s using the contact lists to map the digital relationships of millions.
- Apple poached Burberry’s CEO, Angela Ahrendts, to run its retail division.
- Apple is presumably paying Ahrendts a lot. Last year, Ahrendts made a reported $US27 million.
- Twitter now lets you receive direct messages from any follower, even if you don’t follow them. But you can opt out of that if you want.
- A Google smart watch is coming soon. It will have heavy Google Now (Google’s intelligent personal assistant) functionality.
- Vox Media, the company behind The Verge and SB Nation, has raised $US33 million according to a regulatory filing.
- Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates will be giving students coding tutorials through their non-profit, Code.org.
- Leo, a homeless man who was being taught to code, was arrested yesterday for trespassing in a closed park near Chelsea Piers.
- Snapchat has turned over a dozen unopened messages to law enforcement.
- A lot of details are revealed about Jack Dorsey in a long New Yorker profile. It includes an admission that Dorsey “maybe” wanted to “screw” over his Twitter co-founder, Evan Williams.
