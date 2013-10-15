10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Alyson Shontell
Angela ahrendtsREUTERS/Paul Hackett

Good morning! Some big stories broke overnight. Here’s what you may have missed:

  1. Snowden documents reveal that the NSA is collecting millions of email contact lists from people globally. It’s using the contact lists to map the digital relationships of millions.
  2. Apple poached Burberry’s CEO, Angela Ahrendts, to run its retail division.
  3. Apple is presumably paying Ahrendts a lot. Last year, Ahrendts made a reported $US27 million.
  4. Twitter now lets you receive direct messages from any follower, even if you don’t follow them. But you can opt out of that if you want.
  5. A Google smart watch is coming soon. It will have heavy Google Now (Google’s intelligent personal assistant) functionality.
  6. Vox Media, the company behind The Verge and SB Nation, has raised $US33 million according to a regulatory filing.
  7. Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates will be giving students coding tutorials through their non-profit, Code.org.
  8. Leo, a homeless man who was being taught to code, was arrested yesterday for trespassing in a closed park near Chelsea Piers.
  9. Snapchat has turned over a dozen unopened messages to law enforcement.
  10. A lot of details are revealed about Jack Dorsey in a long New Yorker profile. It includes an admission that Dorsey “maybe” wanted to “screw” over his Twitter co-founder, Evan Williams.

