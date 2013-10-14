10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

statigr.am/thearchivedubaiLibraries may soon be going away, just like bookstores.
Good morning. Here are the most interesting new tech stories floating around the web.
- Facebook bought a mobile data company Onavo for a reported $US100-200 million.
- Netflix is in talks with a few cable providers to make its online video service available on set-top boxes.
- Cory Booker’s video startup Waywire was just acquired. But the politician won’t personally profit from the sale because he donated his stake to charity.
- Apple may launch a cheaper iMac and its third-generation iPad mini in 2014, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities.
- SnapHack, an app that lets Snapchat users save every picture and video message they receive, launched over the weekend. It doesn’t tell senders their messages have been saved and stored.
- Here’s how the Obamacare website ended up being such a glitch-filled disaster.
- Buzzfeed is using translation company Duolingo to produce its current content in other languages and grow its readership internationally.
- An Australian family is really not happy their luggage was stolen and wrote this post to the thief.
- Emotion analytics company Beyond Verbal deciphered how Steve Jobs was feeling during one of his last interviews by the sound of his voice. It claims he felt “conflict between urges and self-control. Loneliness, fatigue, emotional frustration. Insistence, stubbornness. Possibly childish egoism.”
- Here’s why libraries are toast.
