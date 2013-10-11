10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

TGIF. Here’s what’s going on today:
- Fortune is profiling a bunch of the world’s most powerful women. One to read is on Sheryl Sandberg, and how she’s not your typical No. 2 at Facebook. Another is on Katie Stanton, the woman in charge of spreading Twitter around the world.
- Apple is looking to poach Blackberry workers who are getting fired.
- Mark Zuckerberg just bought four houses surrounding his current home near Palo Alto, which cost him more than $US30 million.
- Facebook is removing the option to be unsearchable by name on the social network, so even private people can be found.
- If you’re a consumer startup* looking for a Series A investment, don’t knock on Andreessen Horowitz’s door.
- A large chunk of the younger generation says it only or mostly watches online videos over broadcast TV.
- Here’s why Twitter’s so obsessed with TV partnerships.
- You wanted a gold iPhone? Maybe don’t bother.
- Fab’s web traffic has taken a massive blow over the past year. Zulily’s has soared.
- A 20-something who sold his first company for ~ $US30 million is back with a new startup, CoreOS.
*The original and email version of 10 Things left out the word “consumer.” A16Z is more strict about investing early in consumer startups than companies in other sectors, like enterprise.
