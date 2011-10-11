Photo: Shuttershock

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Asian markets were mostly up in overnight trading with the Hang Seng up 2.4%, as a unit of China’s sovereign wealth fund boosted holdings of four huge Chinese lenders. As markets await Solvakia’s vote on the EFSF, Europe is lower and U.S. futures opened moderately lower.

The Slovakian parliament is voting today on the expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). Prime minister Iveta Radicova has linked the vote on expanding the EFSF, to a confidence vote on her government. If the vote fails, she expects another round of voting. If the government loses the confidence vote, Slovakia’s President will appoint an interim cabinet. Check out the banks that are praying for a bailout to work >

ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet said Europe’s debt crisis has become “systemic” and moved from smaller economies to some of the larger ones. Meanwhile, European leaders pushed back a debt-crisis summit as opposition mounted to Germany’s demand for deeper-than-planned writedowns on Greek bonds. Now here are 10 key dates to watch in the Eurozone debt crisis >

U.K. manufacturing fell 0.3% in August, from the previous month, when it slipped 0.2%. This was the third monthly decline in manufacturing and numbers came in worse than expected. The decline was led by wood and paper products, basic metals and metal products. Overall industrial production fell 1% from a year ago.

Annual inflation in Greece rose to 3.1% in September, from 1.7% the previous month, and was up 3.3% month-over-month. Greece is already in a recession and today demonstrators barricaded the general accounting office and the interior ministry, protesting austerity measures. Check out who gets slammed if Greece goes bust >

The U.S. Senate is expected to approve its controversial China currency bill today, which seeks to tax imports from countries that manipulate their currency. Meanwhile China’s government news agency Xinhua likened the legislation to protectionism that exacerbated the Great Depression, and warned of a trade war.

America’s largest aluminium producer Alcoa Inc. kicks off the earnings season when it reports earnings after the market closes today. Expectations are for net income of $0.23 per share compared with $0.09 per share a year ago.

Blackberry maker Research in Motion (RIM) has restored services after a major outage for users across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. An error at a RIM data centre in Slough reportedly caused the outage.

The NBA cancelled the first two weeks of its regular season after no consensus was reached with players on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The biggest issue continues to be how the two sides will split $3.8 billion in revenue.

South Korean PPI rose 5.7% year-on-year, its slowest pace in 9-months and down from a 6.6% increase in August. The decline was attributed to a drop in food prices, and the Seoul Composite was up 1.62% today. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s central bank unexpectedly cut its interest rate for the first time in two years, to 6.5%. Don’t Miss: What’s really going on in emerging markets >

BONUS – Hilary Swank was caught at Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s birthday party. Kadyrov has been accused of human rights violations.

