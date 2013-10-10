10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Happy Thursday! Here’s what’s going on in the world of tech:
- If you were busy reading about Jack Dorsey and Twitter yesterday you’ll be spending all of today reading about Jeff Bezos and Amazon. There’s an “explosive new account that will change everything you know about Jeff Bezos.”
- There’s gossip that Apple will release not one but two iPhones next year. One could have a big screen, another could have a gigantic screen.
- Dropbox’s VP of operations, Ruchi Sanghvi, is leaving the company because she “feels like she needs to take some time off.”
- Tumblr board member Bijan Sabet denies a report that Tumblr CEO David Karp was about to be ousted before the Yahoo acquisition. “I’ve read a few times lately that VCs were thinking about finding a new CEO at Tumblr. Untrue. We had been looking for a #2 but never CEO,” he tweeted.
- GroupMe co-founder Steve Martocci launched a music collaboration app, Splice, with nearly $US3 million from a bunch of big-name investors.
- Blackberry wanted go private in a $US4.7 billion deal, but since that might not happen, it’s warming to the idea of breaking up altogether.
- Twitter is making an even stronger push into TV with a new Comcast deal. The deal essentially lets people DVR shows straight from a link in a tweet.
- Acer has a new laptop out, the C720 Chromebook, that’s really thin and has a long battery life.
- Pinterest ads have launched and they don’t look like ads at all.
- There may be diamonds on other planets, specifically Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus. “They would be diamonds like we have here, except they would probably be a little more dense,” a researcher said. “They would probably be the same translucent gem that we’re all familiar with.” Cha-ching!
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
