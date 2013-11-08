10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

  1. Twitter went public yesterday and began trading at $US45.10 per share.
  2. That means Twitter, which priced its IPO at $US26 per share, left more than $US1.3 billion on the table. Fortune’s Dan Primack points out, “Had Twitter priced at $US45.10 per share and used the extra proceeds to give out holiday bonuses, it would have worked out to more than $US580,000 per employee.”
  3. Groupon’s third quarter earnings were yesterday and the company missed Wall Street expectations on sales of $US595.1 million. It also announced a $US260 million acquisition of LivingSocial’s Ticket Monster.
  4. Early Twitter investor George Zachary of Charles River Ventures explains why Twitter will be bigger than Facebook.
  5. Here’s the hidden technology that makes Twitter huge.
  6. A few executives recently left mobile social network, Path. Head of business Matt Van Horn left to start a company with Path’s iOS developer Nikhil Bhogal. Path’s product designer Danny Trinh also left for his own startup recently.
  7. ShoeDazzle is laying off up to 52 employees after its merger with JustFab.
  8. More details are out about Google’s mystery barge. “When completed, the full package is envisioned to be an ‘unprecedented artistic structure,’ sporting a dozen or so gigantic sails,” SF Gate writes. It’s expected to be 50 feet tall and 250 feet long, made of recycled shipping containers.
  9. Facebook is opening an office in Boston. It will house engineers in the Cambridge Innovation Center in Kendall Square.
  10. Marvel and Netflix are teaming up. The comics-entertainment company will create four superhero shows just for Netflix which will launch in 2015.

