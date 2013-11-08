10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

You made it to Friday!
Let’s celebrate with some technology news.
- Twitter went public yesterday and began trading at $US45.10 per share.
- That means Twitter, which priced its IPO at $US26 per share, left more than $US1.3 billion on the table. Fortune’s Dan Primack points out, “Had Twitter priced at $US45.10 per share and used the extra proceeds to give out holiday bonuses, it would have worked out to more than $US580,000 per employee.”
- Groupon’s third quarter earnings were yesterday and the company missed Wall Street expectations on sales of $US595.1 million. It also announced a $US260 million acquisition of LivingSocial’s Ticket Monster.
- Early Twitter investor George Zachary of Charles River Ventures explains why Twitter will be bigger than Facebook.
- Here’s the hidden technology that makes Twitter huge.
- A few executives recently left mobile social network, Path. Head of business Matt Van Horn left to start a company with Path’s iOS developer Nikhil Bhogal. Path’s product designer Danny Trinh also left for his own startup recently.
- ShoeDazzle is laying off up to 52 employees after its merger with JustFab.
- More details are out about Google’s mystery barge. “When completed, the full package is envisioned to be an ‘unprecedented artistic structure,’ sporting a dozen or so gigantic sails,” SF Gate writes. It’s expected to be 50 feet tall and 250 feet long, made of recycled shipping containers.
- Facebook is opening an office in Boston. It will house engineers in the Cambridge Innovation Center in Kendall Square.
- Marvel and Netflix are teaming up. The comics-entertainment company will create four superhero shows just for Netflix which will launch in 2015.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.