10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Here’s what’s happening in tech:
- Twitter is going public today at an $US18.1 billion valuation. It is priced at $US26 per share.
- Jack Dorsey’s payment company Square is reportedly eying a 2014 IPO and has been talking with some banks. Its sales are expected to near $US1 billion in 2014.
- A 75-year-old “granny,” Natalie Yellin, is one of Square’s most trusted advisors.
- Here’s a deep dive into Tim Armstrong and the company he’s trying to save, AOL.
- Google finally talks about its mystery barge. “We’re exploring using the barge as an interactive space where people can learn about new technology,” a spokesperson said.
- Facebook redesigned the Like button for the first time.
- All of Snapchat’s large investors have been drawn into a lawsuit by the company’s alleged third co-founder, Reggie Brown. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Benchmark Capital, Institutional Venture Partners, General Catalyst, SV Angel, GC&H Investments, SF Growth Fund and THL A17 Limited are all being sued.
- Pinterest has made a big advertising hire. San Francisco Chronicle president Joanne Bradford is its new Head of Partnerships.
- How Biz Stone’s series of mistakes spawned Twitter.
- Lady Gaga will sing in outer space in 2015 on Virgin Galactic.
