10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Alyson Shontell
Twitter IPOReuters

Good morning!

Here’s what’s happening in tech:

  1. Twitter is going public today at an $US18.1 billion valuation. It is priced at $US26 per share.
  2. Jack Dorsey’s payment company Square is reportedly eying a 2014 IPO and has been talking with some banks. Its sales are expected to near $US1 billion in 2014.
  3. A 75-year-old “granny,” Natalie Yellin, is one of Square’s most trusted advisors.
  4. Here’s a deep dive into Tim Armstrong and the company he’s trying to save, AOL.
  5. Google finally talks about its mystery barge. “We’re exploring using the barge as an interactive space where people can learn about new technology,” a spokesperson said.
  6. Facebook redesigned the Like button for the first time.
  7. All of Snapchat’s large investors have been drawn into a lawsuit by the company’s alleged third co-founder, Reggie Brown. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Benchmark Capital, Institutional Venture Partners, General Catalyst, SV Angel, GC&H Investments, SF Growth Fund and THL A17 Limited are all being sued.
  8. Pinterest has made a big advertising hire. San Francisco Chronicle president Joanne Bradford is its new Head of Partnerships.
  9. How Biz Stone’s series of mistakes spawned Twitter.
  10. Lady Gaga will sing in outer space in 2015 on Virgin Galactic.

