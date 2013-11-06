10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Here’s what’s happening in tech:
- Microsoft has narrowed down its list of CEO candidates to about five people, Reuters reports. Ford Motors CEO Alan Mulally and former Nokia CEO Stephen Elop are still in the running. So are internal candidates Tony Bates and Satya Nadella.
- After an acquisition offer from Path fell through, photo startup Everpix is shutting down. Here’s how “the world’s best photo startup” died.
- Here’s the announcement Everpix made about shutting down. It’s titled, “We Gave it our All.”
- There’s a cool new technology called “Knock” that lets you tap your iPhone twice to unlock your Mac. It can be used in place of a typed password.
- Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer and television personality Ryan Seacrest are swapping content ideas.
- A simple survey found early adopters are much more excited about smart watches than glasses.
- Here’s how much money you would have made if you had invested $US1,000 in Amazon, eBay, Yahoo and other consumer technology companies on the days of their IPOs.
- AOL is demanding a startup, Pro Populi, to stop using CrunchBase data for its app. But all of CrunchBase’s data is published under a Creative Commons licence, so Pro Populi may have legal rights to continue using the content.
- Streamnation wants to help people borrow and stream their friends’ digital DVDs. It’s a great idea in theory but Hollywood is sure to crush it.
- Jeff Bezos’ wife MacKenzie might not like Brad Stone’s book about her husband, but Amazon’s first employee, Shel Kaphan, does. He gave it a four-star review and said he found it “by and large…to be accurate.”
