Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Most major Asian indices were up in overnight trading, with the Nikkei higher by 0.86%. Major European indices are lower this morning, and U.S. futures futures are sliding as well. See 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning >

South Korea’s president has indicated North Korea will have to pay for its use of force against the his country. China is trying to stop any military actions by bringing together the six countries involved in North Korea nuclear talks in the beginning of December. Check out the details of North Korea’s devastating military capability >

Ireland has secured a €85 billion bailout, with the interest rate on its loans averaging 5.8%. It has emerged that during negotiations, Ireland threatened to default. For background, here’s how Ireland became the worst crisis in Europe >

The spread of troubles from Ireland to Portugal, and possibly further, still looks likely. Eurozone leaders attempted to prevent such a spread by nailing down the details on future eurozone bailouts this weekend. This is why Spain is the real threat everyone is concerned about >

Wal-Mart has tabled a $2.4 billion bid for 51% of African retailer Massmart. The firm operates in 14 African countries, and has been a long-term target for Wal-Mart.

BP has sold its stake in Pan American, an Argentinian energy company, for $7 billion. The company has now raised $20 billion of its proposed $30 billion for clean-up efforts in the Gulf of Mexico.

Illinois begins a $1.46 billion bond sale today that will close December 1. The sale is being conducted during a difficult time for municipal bond markets, with this particular issuance backed by a settlement from Tobacco firms. Here are the 11 states most likely to default and need a government bailout >

Data from the Wikileaks release of U.S. diplomatic information has shown Iran may be in possession of 19 missiles shipped from North Korea. Fallout from the release continues to create diplomatic instability worldwide. Here are the threats the U.S. Air Force is really worried about >

Hyundai Group has had a bid of $4.8 billion for Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company accepted, though the deal still remains in doubt. Hyundai Motor Group has filed a lawsuit over the bid, in what is now a family disagreement over the deal.

Today’s Cyber Monday sales event looks set to boost online sales by 13.2%, according to IBISWorld. Black Friday sales only increased by 0.5% this year.

Bonus: Cameron Diaz spent the weekend with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in Mexico, even though they “break up and get back together all the time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.