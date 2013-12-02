10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Welcome back to work, we hope your Thanksgiving was great.
Here’s some news to get you back in the swing of things.
- Amazon is experimenting with drones that deliver packages in 30 minutes. The drone delivery service is called Prime Air and CEO Jeff Bezos thinks it will take four or five years to implement.
- Don’t expect Amazon’s Prime Air to replace delivery men and women anytime soon.
- Glenn Greenwald has responded to accusations that he profited from and monopolized the Snowden NSA documents.
- Neetzen Zimmerman, a 32-year-old editor at Gawker, produces 30 million page views per month. Here’s how he chooses stories that will go viral.
- Business Insider Executive Editor Joe Weisenthal no longer thinks Bitcoin is a joke. Here’s why he changed his mind about the digital currency.
- What’s been happening behind the scenes as White House advisors struggle to fix Obama’s botched health care website, HealthCare.gov.
- Why millennials should never have taken those prestigious, unpaid internship opportunities they were offered.
- Kanye West is courting Silicon Valley investors but they aren’t interested in his startup, DONDA.
- Instagram might be eying email addresses for its users to help build a messaging service.
- “The Fast and The Furious” actor Paul Walker died in a car crash over the weekend at age 40. The crash may have been caused by the car malfunctioning. Walker was the passenger and the driver, Roger Rodas, died too.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
