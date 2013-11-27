10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Only one more day until we gorge ourselves with turkey! Here’s some news to tide you over.
- The NSA spied on the porn-watching habits of six Muslim “radicalizers” so it could potentially undermine their credibility, according to Snowden documents.
- Aaron Levie of Box has been named Inc’s Entrepreneur of the Year.
- Was the viral GoldieBlox video, which re-wrote lyrics for The Beastie Boys’ song Girls, legal? That’s up for debate, but there’s a good explanation of fair use and what constitutes copyright infringement here.
- Apple has tweaked its App Store search engine to improve results for mis-typed words.
- Fab’s CEO has a track record of failing. Here’s how the company found itself in rough shape and what Jason Goldberg needs to do to turn it around.
- There may be no link between the alleged Silk Road founder and the founder of Bitcoin after all.
- Athos is a tiny new wearable sensor that’s built into Under Armour-like shirts and leggings. It tracks everything from repetitions, heart rate and muscle effort while you work out.
- Google is inviting developers to buy Glass now.
- “OK Google”: Google is releasing a new Chrome extension that will enable hands-free voice search on desktop computers.
- MSNBC has fired Alec Baldwin over a “homophobic rant” at a New York Post photographer. His show, “Up Late With Alec Baldwin” has been cancelled.
