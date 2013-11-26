10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s some tech news:
- An undercover reporter for BBC, 23-year-old Adam Littler, worked in Amazon’s UK fulfillment center warehouse for seven weeks. The conditions he reported could “increase the risk of mental and physical illness,” according to a stress expert.
- Amazon says its practices “comply with all relevant legal requirements” and says safety of its employees is its “number one priority.”
- Edward Snowden may have a “doomsday” cache of highly classified and encrypted information stored in the cloud. It takes multiple passwords to access and may include more NSA-generated documents as well as the names of intelligence personnel. It’s described as Snowden’s “insurance policy,” so the government can’t harm or arrest him.
- When Snapchat’s CEO was asked if he had any regrets about the former friend he ousted, he paused for 37 seconds then spent three minutes answering. “That’s a really hard question for me because it’s pretty clear that I lost a good friend,” he begins in a new video obtained from his deposition.
- A jury decided that online retailer Newegg must pay $US2.3 million for infringing on a patent. It’s a little ironic since Newegg is known for fighting patent trolls.
- A QuizUp competitor says it found two bugs in the popular new iPhone game. This person says QuizUp was leaking private information about his users, similar to the issue Path had when it was fined $US800,000.
- A guy who got fired from BuzzFeed turned to Gawker and wrote the top 10 reasons why he may have been fired. The number one reason, he concludes, is that he never should have been hired in the first place.
- Paul Carr’s NSFWCORP has been acquired by PandoDaily. Carr and PandoDaily’s Editor in Chief, Sarah Lacy, worked at TechCrunch together.
- Flipboard is raising another $US50 million. It will be an extension of the $US50 million round it raised two months ago. Rizvi Traverse, the highest shareholder in Twitter before it went public, is leading both rounds of financing.
- Here are the best gadgets to buy your friends and family for the holidays.
