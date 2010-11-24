Photo: wikimedia commons

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite up 1.12%. Major European indices are higher this morning, and U.S. futures suggest a positive open. 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now >

Durable goods orders missed big, down 3.3%. Read analysis here >

Initial jobless claims came in much better than expected at 407K. Read analysis here >

Two civilian fatalities have been discovered by South Korean authorities in the area attacked by North Korean artillery yesterday. The U.S. is moving an aircraft carrier to the region, ratcheting up the tension on the Korean Peninsula. Check out the true extent of the North Korean threat >

Sovereign debt in Ireland, Greece, and Spain remains under pressure this morning as the Irish bailout remains uncertain. The euro has dropped on the details of the plan, which would see Ireland nationalize more of its banking sector and receive an €85 billion bailout. See why Ireland is now the worst crisis in Europe >

Portugal is set for a country-wide protest today against the government’s austerity budget plans. The strike will involve the country’s two largest unions and is likely to shut down all commercial flights in and out of the country. Here’s why Portugal is only the beginning and Spain is the big problem to watch out for >

Japan is on the brink of a deal with Australia’s Lynas that will lock up a steady supply of rare earths for the country. Japan has been troubled by China’s dominance of the market, and use of its exports as a diplomatic tool. Here’s why the rare earths bubble is not for real >

Business confidence in Germany rose to 109.3 for November. The IFO business climate index is at its highest level in 20 years, according to the FT.

University of Michigan consumer sentiment data is released at 9:55 AM. It is expected to rise to 69.5. Follow the release live at Money Game >

New home sales are expected to rise to 314,000 annualized for October. Follow the data release live at 10:00 AM at Money Game >

Bonus: Prince William and fiancee Kate Middleton have chosen April 29 as their wedding date and Westminster Abbey, in London, as the venue.

