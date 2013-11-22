10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

YouTube‘It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday.’ — Rebecca Black
It’s Friday!
We have good news, and we have bad news. We’ll end with the bad news.
- The U.S. is considering the use of cell phones during plane rides.
- Samsung owes Apple $US290 million according to the their patent retrial. That’s less than Apple was asking for. It wanted $US380 million from Samsung in damages.
- Spotify raised $US250 million at a valuation above $US4 billion.
- Speaking of which, $US4 billion is the new $US1 billion in startups.
- NBCUniversial may take a stake in Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg’s AllThingsD spinoff.
- The New York Times wrote about a new app, Lulu, which lets women rate men. But the review was criticised as “clueless” because it neglected to say how the app could be controversial. Here’s more about Lulu and how it works.
- VCs aren’t reliable predictors of tech success. Like startups that exit for over $US1 billion, people who invest in those companies are rare too.
- Meet Debbie Sterling, the CEO of Goldieblox whose awesome video about girls and technology went viral.
- Ok, here’s the start of the bad news: A poorly-timed nor’easter is heading straight for the east coast and it could ruin Thanksgiving.
- A 20-year-old tweeted “2 drunk 2 care” before allegedly causing a deadly car accident.
