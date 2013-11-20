10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

KickstarterKano is a computer that’s as easy to build as legos.
- Yahoo now has 400 million monthly mobile users according to Marissa Mayer.
- This is pretty horrific: a father found police surrounding his murdered son’s body on Google Maps. Google is rushing to update the satellite image with something more recent.
- FiftyThree, the maker of a popular tablet app Paper, just came out with a complementary product, Pencil. Pencil is a physical pencil that can be used to jot down notes or sketch on an iPad with more precision than a finger. The app can tell when your hand is resting on the device too.
- What important metrics do we really know about Snapchat? It isn’t clear how many people use Snapchat daily, how many unique snaps are created daily, or how many people have downloaded the app.
- Here’s the right way to grant equity to your employees.
- A startup called Goldie Blox has created an inspiring, viral video that rewrites Beastie Boys lyrics and encourages young girls to pursue engineering. It’s all about “disrupting the pink aisle” in toy stores.
- Twitter has done away with a short-lived feature that allowed any user to send a direct message to any other user.
- There was a report that famed Silicon Valley investor Tim Draper was leaving the firm he founded in 1985, Draper Fisher Jurvetson. Draper and his firm both deny the claim but say he will be “skipping a fund” to pursue other projects.
- Kano is a computer anyone can build that has already raised $US75,000 on Kickstarter. It’s as easy to put together as LEGOs, the founders say. Taking apart and rebuilding computers is how some of the world’s best entrepreneurs and engineers got their start.
- Looking at funny cat photos can now help you learn Spanish. Score!
