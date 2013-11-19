10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Owen Thomas, Business InsiderDropbox CEO Drew Houston (left) with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right)
Good morning! Here’s the best of what’s being passed around in technology.
- Dropbox is raising a new round of financing at a valuation north of $US8 billion, Bloomberg BusinessWeek reports. It has more than 200 million users and it generates hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. One report says Dropbox has a $US1 billion run rate.
- Salesforce.com released its earnings yesterday; revenue for the quarter beat expectations at $US1.08 billion. CEO Marc Benioff said it was the first time any cloud computing company produced a quarter that high.
- Apple is doing a lot of work to bring clean energy to North Carolina and the rest of the world. It spent hundreds of millions building two huge solar panel farms and a fuel cell farm near its data center in North Carolina.
- Bitcoin surged to $US900 then fell below $US650 yesterday over the course of a half an hour. The spike coincided with a note from Ben Bernanke which stated Bitcoin “may hold long-term promise.”
- An investor in PrimeSense, the company Apple reportedly wants to buy for $US345 million, threatened the person who leaked the news on Facebook. Waze founder Noam Bardin chimed in too.
- Now you can pay for an Uber ride with PayPal.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Gear smartwatch sales have reached 800,000 in two months.
- QuizUp is the latest hot iPhone game that investors are scrambling to get a piece of. That’s because it accumulated more than 1 million downloads in its first eight days. Already, 60 million trivia games have been played on it.
- There’s an “assassination market” and its creator is crowdfunding murder with Bitcoin.
- Maria Bartiromo is leaving her long-time gig at CNBC to join Fox. Rising star Kelly Evans will be her Closing Bell replacement.
