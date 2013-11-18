10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

There was a lot of great weekend reading. Here’s what was passed around, and all the tech news that’s broken since.
- Apple is close to buying 3D-sensing company PrimeSense for a reported $US345 million. PrimeSense is what made Microsoft Kinect possible. It used sensors to detect players’ gestures.
- Bitcoin just surged to $US600.
- Clinkle, the buzzy payment app that raised $US25 million pre-launch, has already lost a lot of employees.
- Why you should stop caring which apps and technology teenagers use.
- Google gave The New Yorker amazing access to its self-driving cars. Here’s what the experience was like.
- Meet 20 early employees behind $US4 billion Snapchat.
- PressThink’s Jay Rosen has joined eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s stealth news company.
- The science behind taking a nap, and what it does to your brain.
- A photographer captured 200 unrelated doppelgangers, and these people look scary alike.
- Here’s everything you could possibly want to know about Business Insider’s Editor in Chief, Henry Blodget. He was grilled by PandoDaily’s Sarah Lacy in a two-hour interview.
