10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Alyson Shontell
Google self-driving carGoogle

There was a lot of great weekend reading. Here’s what was passed around, and all the tech news that’s broken since.

  1. Apple is close to buying 3D-sensing company PrimeSense for a reported $US345 million. PrimeSense is what made Microsoft Kinect possible. It used sensors to detect players’ gestures.
  2. Bitcoin just surged to $US600.
  3. Clinkle, the buzzy payment app that raised $US25 million pre-launch, has already lost a lot of employees.
  4. Why you should stop caring which apps and technology teenagers use.
  5. Google gave The New Yorker amazing access to its self-driving cars. Here’s what the experience was like.
  6. Meet 20 early employees behind $US4 billion Snapchat.
  7. PressThink’s Jay Rosen has joined eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s stealth news company.
  8. The science behind taking a nap, and what it does to your brain.
  9. A photographer captured 200 unrelated doppelgangers, and these people look scary alike.
  10. Here’s everything you could possibly want to know about Business Insider’s Editor in Chief, Henry Blodget. He was grilled by PandoDaily’s Sarah Lacy in a two-hour interview.

