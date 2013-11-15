10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Zulily via InstagramZulily is going public today.
You made it to Friday!
Let’s celebrate with some technology news.
- Zulily, an apparel website for children, is going public today at a $US2.6 billion valuation.
- Rumours are flying that Google offered to buy Snapchat for $US4 billion. The news was first reported by Om Malik on Twitter.
- As expected, Fab has given 81 employees three months notice. A few executives are being let go including its Chief Product Officer.
- Business Insider’s co-founder and Editor in Chief Henry Blodget gave a two-hour interview with PandoDaily’s Sarah Lacy last night about his career and entrepreneurship. The full interview will be posted later but in the meantime, follow the link to a clip.
- Three men made $US3 million in four days helping people “mine” Bitcoins.
- If you truly love Android, Google’s Nexus 5 is the only phone you should be buying.
- Coin is a hot new startup that lets you manage up to eight credit cards on one smart card, and pay with any card you choose. Basically, carry one card instead of eight.
- Reddit beats Twitter and Facebook as the ultimate source of news for its readers. 62% of users say they’ve gotten news on Reddit versus 52% of users on Twitter.
- In just three weeks, The Washington Post’s Upworthy-like blog, KnowMore, has become its biggest blog yet.
- A whole bunch of advertisers had an impromptu conversation/party on Twitter, tweeting at each other about Batman, Robin, cake, and tea.
