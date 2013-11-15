10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Alyson Shontell
ZulilyZulily via InstagramZulily is going public today.

You made it to Friday!

Let’s celebrate with some technology news.

  1. Zulily, an apparel website for children, is going public today at a $US2.6 billion valuation.
  2. Rumours are flying that Google offered to buy Snapchat for $US4 billion. The news was first reported by Om Malik on Twitter.
  3. As expected, Fab has given 81 employees three months notice. A few executives are being let go including its Chief Product Officer.
  4. Business Insider’s co-founder and Editor in Chief Henry Blodget gave a two-hour interview with PandoDaily’s Sarah Lacy last night about his career and entrepreneurship. The full interview will be posted later but in the meantime, follow the link to a clip.
  5. Three men made $US3 million in four days helping people “mine” Bitcoins.
  6. If you truly love Android, Google’s Nexus 5 is the only phone you should be buying.
  7. Coin is a hot new startup that lets you manage up to eight credit cards on one smart card, and pay with any card you choose. Basically, carry one card instead of eight.
  8. Reddit beats Twitter and Facebook as the ultimate source of news for its readers. 62% of users say they’ve gotten news on Reddit versus 52% of users on Twitter.
  9. In just three weeks, The Washington Post’s Upworthy-like blog, KnowMore, has become its biggest blog yet.
  10. A whole bunch of advertisers had an impromptu conversation/party on Twitter, tweeting at each other about Batman, Robin, cake, and tea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.