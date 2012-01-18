10 Things Not To Do When travelling Internationally With Your Boss

Photo: sackerman via Flickr

travelling for business, especially abroad, doesn’t come naturally to a lot of people. It’s a learned skill, according to Laurie Ruettimann, a human resources consultant and blogger for The Cynical Girl.”I’ve traveled with my boss several times, and it’s a great opportunity to put your best foot forward,” she said. “But if you decide to go out partying, and wake up tired, a new side of you comes out.”



Ruettimann broke down the things an employee can do while travelling with his boss that are guaranteed to make him look like a complete amateur.

Don't drink on the flight Ruettimann urged staying dry on the flight. Otherwise, 'it makes you look like an amateur,' she said. 'I was once on a 12-hour flight from Raleigh to London, and two salesmen were on the flight. The younger one ordered two mini vodkas instantly. The boss turned to me and said, 'Oh, he's just young.' That's bad. You want to put your best foot forward.' If you have trouble sleeping on planes, and really need to because it's a long flight, try Dramamine, Ruettimann suggested. Don't check your luggage If you're travelling for less than a week, the general rule of thumb is to carry on your luggage, according to Ruettimann. Especially for men. 'You don't want to be the one making your boss wait at luggage claim, and then your bag gets lost and everything is a mess,' Ruettimann said. Don't bring food on the plane 'Bringing KFC on the plane will stink up the entire cabin,' Ruettimann said. 'And again, it will make you look like an amateur and a slob, who is selfish and only concerned with fueling yourself with bad food.' Don't be unprepared when exiting the plane Make sure to check out the airport's website before leaving home. Know where your gate will be when you land (if possible), what direction the taxi stand is in, etc. 'You want to have your wits about you upon landing,' Ruettimann said. 'Being on a business trip, you want to make sure you're always cool and confident.' Don't rely on credit cards Many cities outside of New York do not accept credit cards in taxi cabs. Don't embarrass yourself by putting yourself in a position where you have to borrow money from your boss. 'Even though the most senior person on the trip generally pays for everything, you want to make sure you're covered,' Ruettimann said. 'I generally like to bring $100 in cash with me on business trips just in case.' You don't need to talk every second of the trip Most people in a position of power know how to remain silent and listen, Ruettimann said. If you're in the taxi on the way to the hotel, feel free to sit in silence and not make painful, forced small talk. Neither of you want to talk about business yet, anyway. 'If you can be quiet, it shows you have poise,' Ruettimann said. Don't do anything that will show a side of your personality that you don't want your boss to see This includes gambling, going to a strip club, and most likely being in a bikini. 'You don't want to make your boss feel like you're missing something in your personal life that you have to go out and fulfil it on a business trip,' said Ruettimann. 'You also don't want to disclose a side of you that you later wish your boss did not see.' Don't drink more than your boss There will always be a time on a business trip that you need to drink for business purposes. But always stay at least one drink behind your boss. When you both order your first, sip slow. When he orders his second drink, tell the waiter you're not quiet ready yet. Don't put yourself in a position to offend any foreign guests at dinner The internet is your best friend. Google what the customs are for dinner and other social situations in the country to which you're travelling. It's also a good idea to research tipping customs in each country you visit. Don't hide any food allergies from you boss Allergic to peanuts? Imagine to horror if you go into anaphylactic shock in front of your boss and your foreign clients because you ate something called 'Kung Pao,' and didn't know what was in it. If you have food allergies, always check out the menu before hand and alert your boss and the clients you're with. Also carry an EpiPen and tell your boss you have it. 'It's far less embarrassing to tell your boss you carry an EpiPen, then going into anaphylactic shock at dinner,' Ruettimann said. Need a great place to stay while abroad? DON'T MISS: The Best Hotels On The Planet >

