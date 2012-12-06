10 Expensive Gifts You Shouldn't Buy This Year

This post originally appeared on Dealnews.



Sometimes, your family and friends put gifts on their wish list that, as a savvy shopper, you know won’t offer them the best value possible.

For example, while many people will request an iTunes gift card during the holidays, you’ll learn that an Amazon card could actually provide the recipient with far more music in the long run.

So instead of springing for, say, the new iPad mini, what should you buy in its place?

Below are our top 10 items you shouldn’t buy this holiday season, and 10 alternatives to consider instead.

