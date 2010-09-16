10 Things Nokia's New CEO Must Do ASAP

Nokia’s new CEO, former Microsoft executive Stephen Elop, will bring a touch of Silicon Valley to the Finnish mobile phone giant.



But there’s a lot more Elop is going to have to do to get Nokia back on track.

While the company is still the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer, it has lost much of its mindshare in the high-end smartphone industry to Apple and Google. (Apple has swallowed the profits, too.)

It won’t be easy to win it back, but Elop should at least be able to make some progress.

We’ve put together a checklist for Elop’s first few months on the job.

