Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei down 0.81 per cent, hitting a three-month low on concerns about Greece. Europe is selling off and U.S. stocks opened lower.

Eurozone GDP came in flat for the first quarter, but German GDP climbed 0.5 per cent from the fourth quarter, while Italian GDP contracted 0.8 per cent on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Euro is diving after anti-bailout Panos Kammenos has announced that there is no deal on a new Greek unity government. Greece will likely face new elections in June. Bank of America answers the 5 most important questions about Greece >

Foreign direct investment in China fell 0.7 per cent in April from a year ago, declining to $8.4 billion. This was the sixth straight monthly decline. The data adds to concerns of a deeper slowdown in China’s economy.

April retail sales climbed 0.1 per cent in April in line with expectations. Consumer prices in April stayed flat, and the Empire Fed manufacturing survey crushed expectations surging to 17.09 >

Facebook has raised the price-range for its IPO to $34-$38, from $28 – $35. The new range values the company from about $92 billion – $103 billion. Now here are 15 reasons to stay bullish on stocks >

Coty has pulled its $10.7 billion offer to buy Avon because Avon missed the deadline to begin discussing a deal that was first proposed in March. Coty had revealed that the takeover would be financed by Berkshire Hathaway and others.

In earnings news, Home Depot reported net earnings of $1.04 billion, or $0.68 per share, on sales of $17.81 billion. Sales climbed 5.9 per cent but missed analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Don’t Miss: JP Morgan presents the 14 best stocks in America >

Moody’s cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 26 Italian banks yesterday by one to four notches, with a negative outlook. Moody’s cited “increasingly adverse operating conditions” and limited access to market funding as reasons for the downgrade.

Business inventories for March and the housing market index for May will be released at 10 a.m. ET. Consensus is for a 0.4 per cent mum increase in business inventories and for a housing market index reading of 26. Follow the release at Money Game >

Bonus – Hilary Swank is suing a company in Southern California for allegedly using images of her from “Million Dollar Baby” without her permission.

